Why everyone from Kylie Jenner to Ford loves Shopify

What do Kith, Ford, and NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Mode boutique have in common? They’re among the more than 800,000 merchants that rely on Shopify’s e-commerce tools to sell products. In 2018, Shopify introduced one-click ordering—using any payment method—as well as chat-based commerce and AR tools to showcase large items like furniture. “We’re building a retail operating system,” says COO Harley Finkelstein. Shopify enabled $41 billion in sales in 2018, a 59% year-over-year increase, and its annual revenue topped $1.07 billion.