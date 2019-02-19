Drop the clicker. Twitch has a vision for the future of live television

“Where gamers go, everyone else follows,” says Sara Clemens, COO of Twitch, the video service owned by Amazon. Once the domain of video-game aficionados, Twitch is now pulling in mainstream viewers with its vision for the future of live TV. Last fall, it reworked its IRL channel to promote subcategories for cooking, fitness, and talk shows. The switch reflects how a new generation of nongaming creators is using Twitch’s interactive tools to chat with audiences and let them dictate the action (usually for a small fee). Twitch also regularly hosts TV show marathons (Doctor Who; Bob Ross’s The Joy of Painting), and it broadcast the Amazon Thursday night NFL games this past season with color commentary from some of its streamer community.