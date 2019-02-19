This company can double the shelf life of avocados. Next up? Strawberries, citrus, and asparagus.

It’s edible, tasteless, and can double (or triple) the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Following six years of R&D, last May, Apeel Sciences debuted its plant-based coating on avocados at more than 250 grocery chains, including Kroger and Costco. The technology, which slows water loss and oxidation, has already led to savings: Midwest grocer Harps reduced its avocado waste by 60%. Up next are strawberries, citrus, asparagus, and other produce-aisle mainstays. “We had worked under the hypothesis that reducing food waste in stores would be good for business and the environment,” says Apeel CEO James Rogers. “This year, we were able to prove it.”