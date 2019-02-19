Here’s why Disney just may be able to compete with Netflix

Plenty of venerable media empires aspire to be players in the streaming wars. None is better positioned than Disney, which retooled its organization to deliver its own video services rather than license content to Netflix. “We’ll do a better job than others,” says direct-to-consumer chief Kevin Mayer. “We know [our] brands viscerally.” Disney+, a family-friendly streaming service debuting late this year, will mine Disney’s unparalleled portfolio, including new Star Wars, Avengers, and Monsters, Inc. shows; the Fox acquisition gives the company even more content assets, plus control of Hulu and its 25 million customers. In 2018, Disney launched the ESPN+ streaming service and racked up a million subscribers in five months–valuable experience, Mayer says, as it learns to convert loyal fans into paying customers.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens