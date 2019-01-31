LinkedIn research reveals the value of soft skills

One thing is for sure: We’re pretty much all on the same page when it comes to the importance of soft skills. LinkedIn’s 2019 Global Talent Trends report showed that 92% of talent professionals and hiring managers say that soft skills are just as important–or more important–than hard skills.

Creativity, persuasion, and collaboration are the top three most in-demand soft skills for companies today. As technology automates hard skills faster, the driving demand for employees to be able to think outside of the box, navigate change, and work well with others is becoming increasingly more important. The report revealed that not only is measuring soft skills not easy, but when leaders eventually identify the lack thereof, it’s after they’ve already made the hire. In fact, 89% of respondents said “bad hires” typically lack soft skills.

But how can you determine which job applicants possess the right ones?

Figure out which soft skills matter most to your company

First, determine which attributes rank higher than others for your company and your team. To do this, consider your top performers as a blueprint and identify the soft skills that have contributed to their successes. Google, for example, identified eight key skills of successful leaders at the company, noting that while technical skills are certainly important, these leaders most often demonstrate inherently human qualities, like listening and asking questions.

Your company culture also depends on your employees to maintain certain attributes. For example, if your employees need to be able to adjust on the fly to evolving roles, learning agility would be key. Greg Muccio, director of people at Southwest Airlines, says soft skills are actually “essential skills.” Top soft skills at Southwest include communication, teamwork, relationship building, balance, and reliability.

Once you’re clear on which soft skills matter most, make sure your team agrees on how you define them. Is good communication based on both written and oral skills? Is it about keeping colleagues in the loop, or being able to build consensus? Does someone with “grit” demonstrate courage, or is it that they persevere through ambiguity? Agreement on these definitions early on can prevent conflicts down the road.

Update your interview tactics

In the Global Talent Trends report, we learned that 57% of talent professionals struggle to assess soft skills. That’s an overwhelming number of people who could be losing time and money in hiring candidates who may not stick around. But there are new and interesting ways to make this easier on your hiring team.