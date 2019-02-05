Hate your job? Ask your boss for these five opportunities

Feel stuck in a work environment where you are bored by your job? If so, you’re not alone. Only one-third of American workers are engaged in their jobs and a full 55% could care less about what they do.

If you are down on your job, chances are you’ve already “checked out” by doing as little as possible. You may even be actively looking for another position.

Until you find that new opportunity, there is a lot you can you do to improve the situation–and strengthen your credentials for that next position.

Here are five things to ask your boss for–requests that will enrich your work experience and give you more credibility with your boss (and future employer).

1. Ask if you can try out an idea

First off, come up with a new idea for your department or your company, and ask your boss if you can “pilot” it. If you’re bored, you probably have lots of mental space for such creative thinking. Don’t dismiss the possibility of making that idea a reality. Go to your boss and convince her that your idea is worth implementing.

When I was a speechwriter for a large bank, I grew increasingly bored by my work. It was the fourth speechwriting job I’d had, and the assignments seemed repetitive. But instead of mentally turning off, I proposed an idea that would help my employer–and make my job more exciting. I would offer a speechwriting seminar to the top executives who wrote their own material. My boss agreed. There was such enthusiasm for this program that it became the core idea for a business I launched and built successfully. Indeed, this “intrapreneuring” is a good way to try out a business idea.

2. Ask for a leadership opportunity

You may be a manager, IT specialist, assistant to an executive, or a VP. Whatever your role, you have a right to lead. So take the initiative, and ask your boss for a leadership role.