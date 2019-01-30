How Amazon Prime and subscription razors have changed our expectations about work

When Sjoerd Gehring–former VP of Johnson & Johnson–lobbed this question at a room full of communication professionals at a conference in New York City, nearly every hand shot up. (Disclosure: Johnson & Johnson is a client of Batten & Co.)

“If I can see exactly where my dinner is on its way to my house on a Friday night,” he said, “then why shouldn’t I know where my job application is in a company’s HR system?”

It was the perfect metaphor to describe what’s happening to all of us. Companies, technologies, and cultural movements influence our “new norms” every day, and they’re starting to impact how job seekers and employees view employers. Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping guarantee set a new expectation about ordering anything online and getting it fast. Seamless, Domino’s, and FedEx’s order tracking systems have trained us to expect an up-to-the-minute view of any shipment’s journey. Companies like Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s are shaping our expectations about what it means to “subscribe” to everyday products.

This sentiment was present in the six-month research that the Batten team conducted. We spent nearly six months studying the future of work and interviewed more than 1,300 prospective hires in six markets from the U.S. to Brazil. In particular, we found that there are two critical expectations that the best employees have.

“I expect you to keep no secrets”

People expect companies to leave their doors open and keep no secrets. These days, people expect transparency in the workplace.

When he was at Johnson & Johnson, Gehring became acutely aware of how vital this expectation has grown in the world of work. It’s what led his team to launch Shine, a web app to help J&J’s 30,000 annual job applicants track every step of their application journey, much like they would monitor a package delivery on FedEx. If an applicant doesn’t land the job, Shine provides helpful tips on how to improve the next time around. After the app went live, Gehring said that Johnson & Johnson Talent’s Net Promoter Score went up 20 basis points.