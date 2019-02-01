Prepare to have your mind blown by a cabinet

The Chilean designer, 42, creates furniture that doubles as spectacular mechanical sculptures that go far beyond the utilitarian into the realm of art. While we’ve gotten a glimpse at some of ErraZuriz’s work over the past few years, the designer is staging a full exhibition at R & Company in New York City. Called Breaking the Box, it features past and new work that’s fascinating to see in motion, even in video form:

The piece above is my favorite (and not just because it would make a great bar). At first glance, it’s a beautiful mid-century modern-inspired cabinet that shines–literally–when you open its doors. But it’s only when you close it again, and look through a peephole on the side of the cabinet, that you discover its secret: Anything you store inside multiplies into infinity. Hence its name, the Kaleidoscope Cabinet.

Then there’s Magistral Cabinet, another intriguing storage piece. Its external skin looks something like a hedgehog, covered in more than 1,000 wooden points, but it slides laterally apart to reveal a basic set of drawers.

ErraZuriz uses computer-aided design and robotic arms to create such intricate moving puzzles. But for this cabinet, he writes on his website, human labor was essential: