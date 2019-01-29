advertisement
40 times Trump proved he is America’s finest literary critic

We combed through every instance of Trump tweeting about books since becoming president, and these are the results—by the numbers.

[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore; Alfons Morales/Unsplash]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Donald Trump wears a lot of hats. Weather expert. Slat master. Hat salesman. But one role all too many are blinded by partisanship to ascribe to him is the country’s foremost literary advocate.

The Commander in Reads just wants us all to set aside petty squabbles and tuck into a good yarn. Sure, he might not rub our faces in it like the previous president, but Trump is at heart a man of letters, and a ravenous bookworm. His Twitter account is dotted with full-throated recommendations and scathing pans alike, all in the service of preserving the printed word. But let’s set aside the fact we all know and recognize—that Trump adores books and reading them—and take a closer look at which ones he tends to tweet about.

Over the course of his term, the president’s Twitter has tweeted about books no less than 40 times. (How many books have you tweeted about in the last two years? Probably an embarrassingly paltry number by comparison.) Here is a by-the-numbers breakdown of those tweets.

26: Endorsements

14: Denunciations

2: Endorsements of books by uneasy allies like Fake News CNN and Donna Brazile

15: Tweets about books written by Fox News personalities

7: Tweets about books written by loyal former associates such as Seb Gorka, Corey Lewandowski, Jason Chaffetz, etc.

19: Tweets about books that are explicitly pro-Trump or make points that are useful to Trump

3: Maximum times Trump might tweet about a book he likes, such as Fox News commentator Gregg Jarrett’s The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton And Frame Donald Trump

6: Maximum times Trump might tweet about a book he does not like, such as Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House. (Michael Wolff’s book is a close second with five tweets.)

4: Books Trump tweeted about because he saw them featured on Fox News that day

1: Books Trump portrayed as a new release even though it actually came out two years ago because the book was explicitly pro-Trump and the guest was featured on Fox News that day.

This has been a look inside Trump’s Book Corner. Be very afraid.

