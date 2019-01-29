40 times Trump proved he is America’s finest literary critic

Donald Trump wears a lot of hats. Weather expert . Slat master . Hat salesman . But one role all too many are blinded by partisanship to ascribe to him is the country’s foremost literary advocate.

.@HowieCarrShow just wrote a book which everyone is talking about. He was a great help. He is a veteran journalist who had a great influence in NH and beyond. He calls it the most amazing political campaign of modern times. The book is called, “What Really Happened.” Enjoy! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/jYhjpoJKHe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

The Commander in Reads just wants us all to set aside petty squabbles and tuck into a good yarn. Sure, he might not rub our faces in it like the previous president, but Trump is at heart a man of letters, and a ravenous bookworm. His Twitter account is dotted with full-throated recommendations and scathing pans alike, all in the service of preserving the printed word. But let’s set aside the fact we all know and recognize—that Trump adores books and reading them—and take a closer look at which ones he tends to tweet about.

“The Faith of Donald Trump,” a book just out by David Brody and Scott Lamb, is a very interesting read. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Over the course of his term, the president’s Twitter has tweeted about books no less than 40 times. (How many books have you tweeted about in the last two years? Probably an embarrassingly paltry number by comparison.) Here is a by-the-numbers breakdown of those tweets.

.@StephenMoore and Arthur Laffer, two very talented men, have just completed an incredible book on my Economic Policies or, as they call it, #TRUMPONOMICS…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

26: Endorsements