40 times Trump proved he is America’s finest literary critic

Donald Trump wears a lot of hats. Weather expert. Slat master. Hat salesman. But one role all too many are blinded by partisanship to ascribe to him is the country’s foremost literary advocate.
.@HowieCarrShow just wrote a book which everyone is talking about. He was a great help. He is a veteran journalist who had a great influence in NH and beyond. He calls it the most amazing political campaign of modern times. The book is called, “What Really Happened.” Enjoy! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/jYhjpoJKHe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018
The Commander in Reads just wants us all to set aside petty squabbles and tuck into a good yarn. Sure, he might not rub our faces in it like the previous president, but Trump is at heart a man of letters, and a ravenous bookworm. His Twitter account is dotted with full-throated recommendations and scathing pans alike, all in the service of preserving the printed word. But let’s set aside the fact we all know and recognize—that Trump adores books and reading them—and take a closer look at which ones he tends to tweet about.
“The Faith of Donald Trump,” a book just out by David Brody and Scott Lamb, is a very interesting read. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018
Over the course of his term, the president’s Twitter has tweeted about books no less than 40 times. (How many books have you tweeted about in the last two years? Probably an embarrassingly paltry number by comparison.) Here is a by-the-numbers breakdown of those tweets.
.@StephenMoore and Arthur Laffer, two very talented men, have just completed an incredible book on my Economic Policies or, as they call it, #TRUMPONOMICS….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018
26: Endorsements
14: Denunciations
2: Endorsements of books by uneasy allies like Fake News CNN and Donna Brazile
15: Tweets about books written by Fox News personalities
7: Tweets about books written by loyal former associates such as Seb Gorka, Corey Lewandowski, Jason Chaffetz, etc.
19: Tweets about books that are explicitly pro-Trump or make points that are useful to Trump
3: Maximum times Trump might tweet about a book he likes, such as Fox News commentator Gregg Jarrett’s The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton And Frame Donald Trump
6: Maximum times Trump might tweet about a book he does not like, such as Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House. (Michael Wolff’s book is a close second with five tweets.)
4: Books Trump tweeted about because he saw them featured on Fox News that day
1: Books Trump portrayed as a new release even though it actually came out two years ago because the book was explicitly pro-Trump and the guest was featured on Fox News that day.
This has been a look inside Trump’s Book Corner. Be very afraid.