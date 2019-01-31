Uber is selling bus and train tickets now

Uber started as a black car service in 2009. In 2012, UberX brought us everyday vehicles that replaced cabs. UberPool, in 2014, invited us to share those cars. The company began offering bikes and scooters last year.

With every step, Uber has pursued cheaper services that can scale to a larger market. And now, in an ironic twist, Uber is offering the quick, economical travel option that was there all along: Public transit. While the company continues to lose money, it plans to solve that problem by scaling to even more modes of transit–including public.

Beginning this week in Denver–and going worldwide in the coming months–Uber’s app will offer public transit alternatives like trains and buses, which it tracks in real time. You will even be able to buy transit tickets inside the app with no markup. That means while Uber is probably making a little money off of each ticket sale (more on that later), it’s not all that much. And it will likely lose car rides in the short term while promoting public transit in the long run. So why do it at all?

“To make sure we we have the best one-stop shop for transportation,” says Andrew Salzberg, head of transportation policy and research at Uber.

The move acknowledges a few trends. First, Ubers aren’t always the best travel solution. In a city, a car can often take longer, and be more expensive, than a train. Secondly, a lot of users hop between apps like Google Maps and Uber to plan a trip. By building in public transit, Uber wants to be your trusted travel sidekick, and the default app that you use to get anywhere, anyhow–not just when you’ve already planned to spring for a private car.

But Uber’s ambitions don’t stop there. While public transit is becoming an option in the app alongside bikes or UberX today, it’s easy to imagine Uber chaining together two or more modes of transit into one journey and one receipt. Perhaps you would bike to the train, then take a shared ride to your work. Uber might not make much revenue on public transit rides, but it may see an opportunity in plugging all the holes left by public transit systems.

“That’s something we’re thinking hard about, and you could imagine, something amazing to have in the future,” says David Reich, head of transit at Uber.