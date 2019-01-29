Investors just bet $115 million that you really, really like glamping

Glamping, the preferred activity of those who like camping minus the whole being uncomfortable thing, may be the future of vacationing.

At least that’s what AutoCamp is hoping: It just raised $115 million to build a nationwide network of hotels fashioned from Airstream trailers. As Bloomberg reports, in December, the San Francisco-based company announced a deal with Airstream manufacturer Thor Industries to become the exclusive developer of Airstream hotels. (Don’t tell El Cosmico in Marfa, or Kate’s Lazy Desert Airstream Motel, or Rome’s Camping Ca’Savio Italy Airstream.)

The fundraising deal, led by real estate private equity firm Whitman Peterson, will be used to buy land, outfit customized trailers with hardwood floors and marbled bathrooms, potentially expand to 20 new markets, and write angry letters to journalists who dare to call their four-season heated trailers “glamping.”

Perhaps they will also use the funds to kick-start a marketing campaign to convince travelers that it’s worth cashing in your vacation days to sleep in a trailer in the woods—especially when those trailers can run $500 a night in peak season and you still have to clean your own room.