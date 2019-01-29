Can you believe it? The Lego Movie 2 has partnered with Chevy on product placement!

If Chevy can’t legally claim to be the most reliable , it might as well claim the throne of Most Reliably Funny, right? The carmaker has revealed it has a role in The Lego Movie 2, by way of an extremely meta product tie-in ad featuring the franchise’s main character Emmett and Lucy (voiced, of course, by Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks).

Here, in a spot made with agency Commonwealth/McCann, we learn the Silverado–both the Lego version and IRL–features a redesigned interior (“INTERIOR!”), 129 cubic feet of true cab comfort (“CUBIC!”), and the head roomiest of all the trucks in town (“HEAD ROOMIEST!”). Sure, the kids watching would probably rather their parents finance a Heavy Metal Motor Trike, but here we get a very car ad-like pitch from Emmett himself on the virtues of the Silverado.

Advertising has become such an omnipresence that we’re now knee-deep in the meta era in which ads reference the ridiculousness of pervasive advertising. This is the second one this week, and it’s only Tuesday.

Still, it may just be the weirdest, funniest pickup truck sequel tie-in since Ron Burgundy shilled for Dodge Ram in advance of Anchorman 2. In a statement, Chevy’s U.S. vice president of marketing Paul Edwards said, “The new ads are a fun addition to our Silverado campaign and will hopefully attract the next generation of truck buyers to Chevrolet.”

Translation: Get ready for your kids to not only pester you for a new Lego set, but a new truck, too.