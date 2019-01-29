UNICEF Kid Power is teaming up with WWE to pile-drive hunger

UNICEF just announced a new partnership between UNICEF Kid Power and WWE to reach at least 7,000 classrooms across the United States with an important message and a mission to fight hunger. WWE Superstars like Hardcore Champion R-Truth, No Way Jose, Bayley, and Carmella will be featured in a special collection of Kid Power Ups, which are short, interactive exercise videos designed to get kids moving. (Those kid will undoubtedly be screaming, “MELLA I$ MONEY!” in no time.)

Each Kid Power Up video is designed to get classrooms full of students working together, moving and grooving, and improving their social-emotional skills. After every 10 Kid Power Ups, a classroom unlocks a packet of therapeutic food destined to help a child somewhere in the world. The program was unveiled yesterday at Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix, with WWE Superstars visiting the school and testing out the videos.

If you don’t know about UNICEF Kid Power, in addition to the video, the Kid Power Band is like a kid-size Fitbit that serves a dual purpose: It gets kids active by monitoring their steps, and when they reach certain benchmarks, it helps send food that UNICEF can deliver to severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move, the more lives they save, connecting their activity to the real world with digital currency that can be used to support causes like planting trees, providing food to local food banks, or helping to fight severe acute malnutrition.