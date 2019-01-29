Now you can play Fortnite on phones with a game controller

Playing Fortnite on your phone doesn’t have to mean giving up the game controller anymore. The latest Fortnite update lets you connect an MFi controller to iOS devices, or a Bluetooth game controller to Android devices. Epic Games is also adding 60-frames-per-second support on a few Android phones (Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and Huawei’s Honor View 20 and Mate 20 X), which provides a smoothness of motion similar to the PC version. (Apple’s latest iPhones devices already support this as well .)

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Epic will let controller and touch-screen users play together, as having real thumbsticks and buttons makes aiming, moving, and crafting a lot easier. Epic already separates controller users from mouse-and-keyboard players on consoles, throwing the latter into competition with PC players, and has apparently expressed concerns about keeping things fair on mobile.

We’ve reached out to Epic for comment and will update if we hear back.