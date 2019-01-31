Apple should borrow these 4 privacy features from the competition

Apple is a leader in the tech industry when it comes to protecting user privacy and security. Compared to Google and Facebook, and even Microsoft and Amazon, Apple collects way less data about its users and is frequently the first to implement new security features across its software and hardware lineups.

However, that’s not to say Apple can’t learn a thing or two from other tech companies when it comes to protecting your privacy and data. Some of the biggest companies and plenty of smaller ones have come up with innovative offerings that help keep their user’s data more secure–offerings that Apple doesn’t offer, at least for now.

Apple normally releases new privacy and security features with its major operating system updates every fall. In the past, these updates have included enabling system-wide encryption on Macs, and offering a built-in password manager in the Safari browser for iOS and MacOS, just to name two examples. No doubt we’ll see more advanced privacy and security features when iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 land later this year. But if Apple needs some suggestions of what type of features to include, it need look no further than these features from other tech companies.

Block USB ports while a device is locked (Google)

In general, Google isn’t known for putting user privacy before profits. But it is serious about security. A great example of this is the Titan Security Key that Google released last year. The security key is a dongle that you plug into your computer when you log into an online account. The fact that the security key is present acts as a physical form of two-factor authentication that helps ensure rogue actors with your login credentials can’t access your account.

But I’m not suggesting Apple comes out with its own security key (though it wouldn’t hurt). Instead, Apple should follow Google’s lead in another area, and introduce a much more user-friendly security protection measure. Google will soon update its Chrome OS, which runs on Chromebooks, with a feature called USBGuard. This feature blocks devices that are plugged in via the Chromebook USB ports from accessing data or transferring data to a locked Chromebook.

This is a brilliant security move, as it’s common practice by bad actors to plug a USB drive into a laptop and run executable code from a program on that drive to infiltrate the computer. Hackers don’t do this when the computer’s owner is around. They either do this after they have stolen the laptop, or they simply wait until the owner has walked away and thinks their computer is protected because the screen is locked with a password. USBGuard thwarts this method of attack, as any device plugged into the Chromebook’s USB port is rendered inoperable until the Chromebook is unlocked again (you can whitelist “trusted” devices such as your own external hard drives).

Apple already has a similar feature on its iOS devices that blocks any kind of data transfer between an iPhone or iPad and a device plugged into its Lightning port after the iPhone or iPad hasn’t been unlocked for an hour (charging cables still work). It would be great if Apple follows Google’s lead and brought this technology to its MacBooks and iMacs, too.