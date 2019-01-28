FaceTime bug lets you eavesdrop if the other party doesn’t answer

God knows how, but someone in the Twitterverse discovered a way to listen through the phone of another user of Apple’s FaceTime service even if that person doesn’t answer a call.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer????#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

I tested it and it works. Here’s what happened. I had two iPhones on my desk in front of me.

I picked up iPhone A and called iPhone B. I did not answer iPhone B. On iPhone A I swiped up in FaceTime, touched the “add person” number, then added iPhone A’s phone number Then I could use iPhone A to hear iPhone B’s microphone.

Weird, huh?

If you ever wanted to eavesdrop on your friends, that’s how you could do it (assuming they don’t answer). If you don’t want to be eavesdropped on by your friends, you should temporarily turn off FaceTime until Apple releases a fix–which the company told BuzzFeed News it plans to do later this week.