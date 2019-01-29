Smart suitcase brand Genius Pack wants to send Away packing with its new carry-on

Genius Pack wants to send you packing in style. The smart suitcase company has just announced a line of supercharging suitcases that are not only sleek and lightweight, but allow you to charge all your gadgets while you’re on the go. The Genius Pack Carry On Supercharged is an upgraded version of its road warrior favorite, the ultra-lightweight bag the Aerial Carry On , but it has added a bunch of in-demand features that modern travelers want in a bag (read: charging ports).

The Genius Pack Supercharged has pretty much everything you would want in a carry-on plus a bunch of high-tech features like dual USB ports (as in, two chargers to charge two phones at the same time) and a TSA-friendly removable power pack with enough juice to recharge your phone up to four times. The bag also includes a charging cable, which acts as an all-in-one cable that can charge iPhones and Android devices and recharge the luggage itself.

Other features include a 100% polycarbonate shell that is sure to withstand both gate checking and toddlers, a built-in TSA-approved combination lock, eight wheels for a 360-degree spin, a garment loop to pack hanging clothes, a helpful packing checklist, a special dirty laundry compartment, and a super sleek design that makes it easy to organize everything you need.

If you’re looking for a new carry-on and don’t want the same navy blue Away bag that everyone else has, take the Genius pack for a whirl. The company has been putting out smart luggage since 2013. It is releasing the new carry-on via a Kickstarter campaign and will begin shipping March 2019, just in time for spring break.