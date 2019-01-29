Run don’t walk to Equinox’s new standalone club for treadmill enthusiasts

On Tuesday, the health club and luxury lifestyle company announced it will dip into the treadmill market with a new gym concept called Precision Run. The New York City studio, based in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, will be solely devoted to indoor running on the treadmill.

Precision Run originally began as an Equinox club class in 2014 and soon became its most successful/utilized group fitness class of all time. The cardio program balances the variables of treadmill running–speed, incline, duration, and recovery–to get members sweating. A plan for nationwide expansion is in the works, with an outpost in Los Angeles scheduled for later in the year.

“It’s poised to be the next SoulCycle within the portfolio,” an Equinox rep tells Fast Company.

Treadmill clubs have done particularly well of late, with companies such as Barry’s Bootcamp and Orangetheory expanding at a dizzying rate. (Orangetheory now counts more than 1,000 locations). According to fitness class booking platform ClassPass, treadmill workouts were the fastest-growing workout category last year. Looking at data from over 60 million bookings, ClassPass saw treadmill class bookings increase by a whopping 82%.

“Running has always been a popular form of exercise, and combining that with the same team atmosphere, awesome playlists and motivating instructors we love in cycling and HIIT classes has made running inside more appealing than ever,” Shari Castelli, director of empowerment funding and expansion at ClassPass, explained in an interview with Runner’s World.

Beyond the club, treadmills infiltrated the at-home connected fitness equipment market, with Peloton offering the excitement of group classes paired with the accessibility of one’s own living room. Peloton is now valued at $4 billion. All this points to Americans’ reignited love affair with the treadmill, a machine that is now considered fun and “cool.”