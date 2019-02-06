The Power and the Glory

World-class gamers demand fast, high-powered computers, and computer makers have responded to that need with innovative, high-performance machines. But the gaming community isn’t alone in its need for such advanced equipment.

When photographer and digital artist Robbie Crawford first ventured into video editing, he worked on computers his engineer mom built for him. For years, digital-effects artist Colie Wertz turned to a gaming hardware manufacturer to make the custom-designed computers he relied on for his work. Unusual solutions such as these became the norm for content creators to realize their visions. “Early in my career, I worked with people who were customizing their graphic cards and hand-picking the components that would be better for the kind of work we were doing,” Wertz says. “I started to see that I had to learn how to work on my own machine to get the computer I wanted.”

As editing software has become more advanced and sophisticated, content creators require high-powered computers to create stunning visuals, special effects, and audio creations. However, their needs are often more than what most Mac or PC rigs can handle. Plus, many creatives sought options that were more customizable and affordable than those on the market.

MSI recognized this need—and understood that it was growing. That’s how a computer brand known for catering to the gaming crowd came to develop machines specifically designed for content creators. The result? Computers that blend powerful specs with a form that fits seamlessly into a creative professional’s mobile work setting.

THE NAME OF THE GAME IS CONTENT

MSI realized a tremendous opportunity in the lack of adequate high-end computers for the professional creative class. “Our research showed that content creators were replacing their hardware every couple of years,” says Eric Kuo, MSI’s executive vice president. “As content becomes more and more immersive and lifelike, the applications and software they’re using require more and more power to operate.”

Not only were content creators’ needs increasing, but the field itself was growing. Content creation is no longer limited to a small sector of professional artists and technicians working in a handful of industries. The rise of technology has led to a vast number of creators that’s increasing all the time. In recent years, the wild surge in popularity for social sharing platforms such as YouTube has added legions of new content creators—MSI researchers estimate the number of content creators around the globe to be 130 million.