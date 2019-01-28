This U.N. map tracks data protection laws around the world

To mark Data Privacy Day, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has released a map showing how the world is–or is not–protecting the online privacy rights of the human beings that populate the planet. While we prefer to mark holidays with celebratory food, an interactive map and cyberlaw tracker is a pretty cool way to do it, too.

UNCTAD’s new Global Cyberlaw Tracker is the first-ever global mapping of cyberlaws, which tracks the state of e-commerce legislation in the field of e-transactions, consumer protection, data protection/privacy, and cybercrime adoption in the 194 UNCTAD member states. The interactive map was created using data collected by UNCTAD as well as on-the-ground partners around the globe. The result is a fun, clickable map that indicates whether a given country has adopted consumer protections, e-commerce rules, data privacy legislation, or cybercrime laws, or has a draft law pending adoption (and there are a few countries with “no data,” too).

Currently, only 58% of countries report having data protection and privacy legislation, despite the fact that, according to the U.N., privacy is high up on the list of the digital economy’s most critical consumer issues. That said, governments are listening: 10% of the world’s nations have draft legislation in the works, including Brazil, home to one of the largest digital economies.