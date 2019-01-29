Do these things to create an engaging employee experience from start to finish

Engagement is a good thing. It’s been a metric for success and a driving force behind content marketing for years; organizations know the more engaged a customer becomes, the more likely they’ll be to purchase or recommend a product or service.

The same link between customer engagement and positive outcomes holds true for employees: Research indicates a correlation between engagement and almost any positive outcome you can think of. And a lack of engagement is linked to any number of negative outcomes, including billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Until recently, organizations looking to raise engagement haven’t had proven or measurable methods for doing so. Many use surface-level perks–think game rooms, free food, company trips, and casual dress codes–to attract candidates and make work more enjoyable. But recent studies and surveys suggest that engagement isn’t about perks. In fact, what most surveys show is that every stage of the employee experience, from the application process to the exit interview, impacts engagement. The takeaway? If organizations want to create, maintain, and benefit from strong employee engagement, they have to start at the beginning–before an employee’s first day–and follow through to the end.

Building engagement in the hiring process

You might think employee engagement, like a romantic relationship, needs time to reach its full potential. However, anyone who has ever been in a romantic relationship knows that first impressions matter a great deal. Likewise, the face an employer shows prospective employees sets the stage for what kind of employer/employee relationship will come along with the job.

Communication is critical at this stage, both in what the company says about itself and how those involved in reviewing and hiring keep in touch with candidates. Adhering religiously to the three C’s of good communication greatly increases your chances of hiring the right people and projecting a positive employer brand.

The three C’s of good (recruiting) communication:

Clear. Accurately describing the company and the position helps prefilter unqualified candidates and speeds up candidate selection for recruiters and hiring managers. Consistent. Consistency improves how candidates perceive your organization. Scheduling responses and follow-ups to happen within a set timeframe also reduces disruptive communication delays in the hiring process. Caring. Even during hiring blitzes, there are real people on the other end. A personal touch gives new employees a positive first impression whether they’re applicant No. 5 or applicant No. 541, and it leaves those you don’t hire more open to applying again or leaving a positive review.

How onboarding affects engagement

The importance of onboarding can’t be overstated. Survey research indicates that what happens during this brief transition period has a significant impact on everything from time-to-contribution all the way down to retention.

HR must ensure onboarding provides the information and cultural exposure new hires need to feel confident on their first day. That means evaluating existing policy to ensure you’re not only checking off all the boxes but creating experiences that are memorable, timely, and reflective of your company values. It also means providing training to managers and following up with new hires down the road.