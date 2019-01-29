Your home can now smell like Frank Lloyd Wright’s

Your house might smell like laundry detergent and leftover pizza–but a new series of incense sticks aims to bring a perfumed whiff of famous architect-designed homes to your space.

Created by the Florida-based design studio Yield, these architecturally inspired incense sticks aim to give your decidedly not-famous home the essence of the architects Frank Lloyd Wright, Charles & Ray Eames, and Carlo Scarpa’s landmark buildings. One of the incenses evokes the warmth of Wright’s desert home in Arizona, with smells of desert rose, amber, and the dryness of sand. The Scarpa incense recalls his design for the Brion sanctuary, with the rich aromas of palo santo and leather.

Then, there’s Entenza–an incense named for the publisher of Arts and Architecture Magazine who sponsored Case Study Home No. 9, designed by Charles and Ray Eames. This incense is supposed to evoke the oceanside hills in which the house was built, with eucalyptus, rosemary, and birch as the primary smells.

Yield also sells other unconventional incense sticks and candles that were inspired by landmarks and local materials in the studio’s home base of Saint Augustine, Florida. All of the candles and incense are made by hand there. You can purchase the architectural incense sticks at Yield’s website, for $15 per pack.