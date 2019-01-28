Let’s unpack Tom Brokaw’s bizarre apology tweets

Apologies are the parachutes you need after flinging yourself out of the airplane of Good Standing Within Polite Society (unless, of course, you’re the president, in which case not caring what polite society thinks is the Peter Pan happy thought that allows you to soar majestically through the sky).

On Sunday afternoon, legendary newsman Tom Brokaw took a Greg Louganis-style springboard dive out of that airplane when he made some surprisingly alt-lite remarks about Hispanics on Meet the Press. Although he has since pulled the apology rip cord multiple times, the darn thing doesn’t want to open . . . because Tom Brokaw appears to be very bad at apologizing.

In speaking to host Chuck Todd about Hispanics assimilating in communities within the U.S., Brokaw said the following:

You know, they ought not to be just codified in their communities but make sure that all their kids are learning to speak English, and that they feel comfortable in the communities. And that’s going to take outreach on both sides, frankly.

Oof. The backlash was instantaneous, coming from all corners of the media and social media sphere, including Fox News, the network that famously cannot bear even a whiff of racism. Brokaw responded in the style one might expect from a 78-year-old man: with a string of misguided, unthreaded Twitter apologies that eventually curdled into the surreal.

First came the standard issue, “I’m sorry you were offended by my offensive statement” boilerplate, with a soupçon of self-aggrandizement thrown in for good measure.

i feel terrible a part of my comments on Hispanics offended some members of that proud culture — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019