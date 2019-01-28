Zoe Kravitz whispers ASMR for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold’s Super Bowl ad

Who: Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, FCB Chicago

Why we care: Shhhhhhhhhh. The brand is touting this as a “full sensory experience” that illustrates “the power of an organic beer to help people reconnect with nature.” And yes, the sounds of Kravitz’s nails on the bottle, the glass rolling on a wood table, the pop of the cap, the cascading pour, are all actually quite soothing.

Just as compelling will be how this quiet moment will play amid the cacophony of the rest of the Super Bowl noise.