5 ways work culture will change by 2030

Recent years have seen an exceptional awareness and prioritization of workplace culture by both employers and employees. Culture is a company’s “personality,” including the behavioral expectations, practices, and other norms that influence how people interact both internally and on its behalf. Ignore it at your own risk. Recent research by Hired found that company culture is the second most important factor candidates consider when considering whether to work for a company.

At the same time, workplace culture is being influenced by disparate factors in significant ways. Demographic shifts, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent shortages, automation, evolving technology, and an onslaught of data are converging to create both immediate and long-term changes.

PwC chief people officer Mike Fenlon likens the changes to the cyberpunk writer William Gibson’s popular quote, “The future is already here. It’s just not evenly distributed,” he says. “What we’re seeing today will be dramatically, dramatically accelerated [in a decade].” Workplace culture will face some significant challenges and shifts by 2030. Here’s a taste of what the future holds.

Teams will be more diverse and inclusive than ever

As a shortage of knowledge workers forces organizations to cast a wider net for talent, tapping new regions or underutilized demographic segments, cultures will need to focus on inclusion to create harmonious, productive work environments. Teams may be more far-flung, have different backgrounds, and have varied communication preferences. Tech solutions will play a role in this culture shift, facilitating collaboration across time zones, providing accommodations for people with disabilities, and even helping managers conquer their own biases, Fenlon says.

Fenlon recently participated in CEO Action’s Check Your Blind Spots unconscious bias bus tour. Using virtual reality, gamification, and other tools, various exercises challenge user biases by encouraging them to think differently. Trying to convince people that they’re biased is a challenge–few people believe they are, Fenlon says. But when they’re in a situation where they see their own reactions, they can then figure out how to improve, he says. Such tools, as they evolve, will help both employees and leaders see where their biases or problematic behavior are and work to correct those issues, leading to more effective interaction and inclusive environments.

Being an effective communicator is going to be tougher

Finding employees and leaders with great communication skills is a perennial challenge for companies now. And our current workplaces don’t do much to cultivate these skills, says Allen Adamson, cofounder of marketing firm Metaforce and coauthor of Shift Ahead: How the Best Companies Stay Relevant in a Fast-Changing World. Open floor plans where employees work with noise-canceling headphones further erode communication skills, he says. “And if they need to talk to somebody right next to them, they’re more likely to text them than tap them on the shoulder.”

A decade from now, the communication skills gap will likely widen. In addition to voice, text, and video, advances in virtual reality (VR) will change the way people meet and interact, and being an effective communicator is going to include mastering various media. Adapting to and being adept at using multiple platforms is going to be essential, says Jeanne Meister, founding partner of Future Workplace, an HR advisory and research firm providing insights on the future of learning and working. And managing the platforms themselves in an inclusive way is going to be essential as workplaces become more diverse.