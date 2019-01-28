Now’s the perfect time for Apple to bring Messages to Android

On Friday the New York Times reported a bombshell of a story: By the end of this year or early 2020, Facebook will unify the messaging platform between its three biggest services: Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As the Times stated:

The services will continue to operate as stand-alone apps, but their underlying technical infrastructure will be unified, said four people involved in the effort. That will bring together three of the world’s largest messaging networks, which between them have more than 2.6 billion users, allowing people to communicate across the platforms for the first time. The move has the potential to redefine how billions of people use the apps to connect with one another while strengthening Facebook’s grip on users, raising antitrust, privacy and security questions. It also underscores how Mr. Zuckerberg is imposing his authority over units he once vowed to leave alone.

Needless to say, the plans sent users, tech pundits, and privacy and security experts into fits of outrage. No one seems happy about Facebook’s plans with the exception of Mark Zuckerberg and his top executives. And can you blame them? Facebook spent most of the last year embroiled in privacy scandal after privacy scandal. And now Zuckerberg and company want to suck those brave souls who only use WhatsApp or Instagram and refuse to maintain a Facebook account into the Facebook ecosystem through some literal back-end maneuvering?

Despite the blowback, short of regulatory action there’s almost nothing to stop Facebook’s plans. That’s why as soon as the news made the rounds, users of those platforms, especially WhatsApp, began asking what messaging alternative they could jump ship to. And Fast Company delivered with this list of encrypted messaging apps—but we left one out: Apple’s Messages.

Apple’s Messages app didn’t make the list because it only runs on iOS and macOS, and not on Android devices, which are used by the majority of the world’s smartphone users. However, with Facebook’s messaging merger, now is the time for Apple to finally bring Messages to Android.

This isn’t the first time someone has suggested Apple bring Messages to Android. The iPhone maker’s messaging app is widely regarded as one of the best messaging apps ever, thanks to its clean, simple design, its ability to send and receive both encrypted iMessages and regular SMS text messages in the same interface, and its end-to-end encryption. It’s no wonder both Android and iPhone users who have Android-using family and friends have hoped Apple would release Messages for Android.

And it’s also no wonder Apple has yet to do that. After all, Apple’s Messages app is one of the highlights of iOS, and people’s love affair with the app is one of the main reasons they’re reluctant to switch to Android. And that has always been the argument for Apple to not make an Android-compatible Messages app: The company would give up one of the main sticking points that keep people in its ecosystem.

But with Facebook’s announcement, now is the time for Apple to reconsider its iOS-only Messages app. There are two main reasons for this: