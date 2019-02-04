When is it appropriate to give up on a goal?

It’s a month into 2019, and you’re starting to reflect on the progress that you’ve made (or haven’t made) on your resolutions . Have you stuck to your budget? Are you still putting on your running shoes every morning and going for that three-mile jog? Are you still practicing screen-free mornings?

As we’ve written many times in Fast Company, fulfilling your goals often require a strong why and the willingness to change your old habits. But even when you have both of these elements, sometimes you start to get a nagging feeling that whatever it is you’re pursuing just isn’t worth it anymore. When should you listen to that gut feeling?

The limits on grit and perseverance

The working and productivity world glorifies grit and perseverance. Research indicates that grit is the number one indicator of high performance and that it trumps factors like strategy, IQ, talent, or ability.

But as Eric Baker pointed out on his book, Barking Up the Wrong Tree: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Success Is (Mostly) Wrong, even grit and perseverance have their limits. For every goal you’re trying to accomplish, you’re trading off the opportunity cost to do another. He wrote, “While grit is often about stories, quitting is often an issue of limits–pushing them, optimizing them, and, most of all, knowing them.”

Baker recounted the story of Spencer Glendon–a PhD graduate from Harvard and a partner at one of the biggest management funds in Massachusetts. As a teenager, he suffered from chronic ulcerative colitis, which left him with a weak immune system. Certain days, this condition left him bedridden and unable to do anything beyond cooking dinner–the one activity he chose to complete every day when he was unable to do anything more.

Glendon didn’t have the luxury of attempting too many goals, because his body wouldn’t let him. But many people do, because as Baker pointed out, they’re optimistic about how much more time and money they can have in the future.

When you set your resolutions at the start of the year, you might have had every intention to train for that marathon before work and spend your evenings building your side hustle. But a month on, you might find that taking on both of these goals leaves you exhausted and on the edge of burnout. You might find that in order to follow through on one, you need to give up the other.