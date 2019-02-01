These techniques from professional speechwriters will help get your point across

We’ve all been in that meeting where a coworker spends 10 minutes citing numbers and percentages to make his point but everyone stops listening long before he’s done speaking. Or the brainstorming session where a colleague tells a 20-minute story about her cousin who had a similar problem but you have no idea what problem your coworker is talking about or what it has to do with your client.

While most people agree that it’s a good idea to use details to make your point in a meeting, not everyone is a good storyteller. Here are seven storytelling tips from speechwriters that will help you get your point across.

Personify your data

“If you want to persuade colleagues, don’t simply bombard them with data or speak in generalities,” says Jennifer Hennings, an executive presentation coach who has worked with managers at Google, Salesforce, Slack, and Reddit. Instead, tell your team the story of Betty, a grandmother in Iowa who uses your video app to connect with her grandchildren overseas. If you don’t have a real client story to share, create a hypothetical story about an ideal user. Don’t just mention that a college student would use your product. Give your hypothetical user a name and share details about his or her life to personalize the product’s benefits.

Know your listener

Be aware of your listener’s attention span and get to the point of your story quickly. “You never want the other people asking themselves ‘Where is this going?’ while you’re talking,” says Jeff Porro, founder of Porro Associates LLC.

Be personal but not confessional

The best stories have a personal element–something the listener can identify with–but that doesn’t mean you should bare your soul. “Be careful about how much of yourself you share,” says Porro, who has written speeches for Nature Conservancy CEO Mark Tercek and Kevin Martin, vice president of public policy for Facebook. Sure, tell a story about your cousin but make sure it’s relevant to your business goals and that you’re not touching on hot topics like religion and politics that could offend your audience and cause them to stop listening.

Be specific

If you’re asking for a raise or a promotion, don’t speak about your contributions in generalities. Tell a story that only you can tell about your skills and achievements using the STAR framework–Situation, Task, Action and Result–Hennings says. For instance, instead of telling your boss, I’m a team player, tell your manager a specific story about what you did–outline the problem (“Remember when we were having a problem getting traction with our new product?”), explain your task (“I offered to go visit our factory in Idaho and discovered our sales team didn’t understand the product’s benefits”), tell what you did to solve the problem (“I put together a training program for the sales team”), and end with specific results (“A week later our sales increased by 50%”).

Aim for a home run

Think of yourself as a baseball player up at bat, trying to run the bases and get a home run, says Pete Weissman, founder of Thought Leader Communications. Let’s say you’re trying to get your boss to approve a new initiative. Don’t start by explaining how the initiative would work, he says. Instead, start your story with your boss’s biggest problem–that’s first base. For example, “Emily, I know your top priority is increasing our international sales this year.”