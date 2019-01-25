GoFundMe pays out $200,000 in funds for federal workers affected by shutdown

GoFundMe announced a first round of grants this week from its Government Shutdown Impact Fund, giving $50,000 each to World Central Kitchen, The National Diaper Bank Network, Feeding America, and the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.

“In just a few days, the GoFundMe community came together and raised enough money for tens of thousands of meals, hundreds of thousands of diapers, and other critical resources for federal workers and contractors struggling to get by,” said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon in a statement. “I hope this shutdown ends. In the meantime, we will continue to support our federal workers and contractors during the shutdown.”

GoFundMe worked with Deepak Chopra to set up the fund, which raised more than $275,000 in its first four days.

World Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C., will provide hot meals, groceries, diapers and pet food to affected workers. The National Diaper bank will provide diapers to affected families across the country. Feeding America runs a national network of food banks. The Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund is offering $100 microgrants to affected workers making $35,000 or less and to help pay for essentials.

