Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Wind-powered beer, candy-flavored Broadway, space nacho fries, receipt rap, and CRYSTALS

At every other time of the year, the general public broadly views advertising as something to be choked down in order to see, hear, or do something fun, entertaining, or useful.

But then there’s the Super Bowl: The one day (or week) all year when the reaction to sitting through a TV commercial isn’t met with eye-rolling silent seething, or blatant dry heaving. Primarily this is because brands actually put a lot of time, effort, and money behind actively entertaining us all. The whole idea of a Super Bowl ad has become so much a part of culture that Super Bowl ads have started to become self-referential (see: “It’s a Tide ad.”).

Now Skittles and longtime Dexter star Michael C. Hall are using the occasion to create one of the most ambitious acts of major event advertising yet.

Skittles “Skittles The Musical”

What: A teaser for Skittles’ unique Super Bowl “commercial.”

Who: Skittles, DDB, Olson Engage

Why we care: As branded entertainment goes, trying to pull off a legit Broadway musical is as ambitious as it gets. Much like star Michael C. Hall, Skittles marketing execs must be feeling “a combination of intrigue, excitement, and fear.” Whether it works or not, it’s easily the Super Bowl ad I’m most excited to see how it turns out.

Budweiser “Wind Never Felt Better”

What: It’s the Budweiser Super Bowl ad.