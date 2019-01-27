SAG Awards live stream: How to watch the 2019 ceremony without cable

We’re still a full month away from Oscars weekend, when Hollywood’s 2019 awards season finally crescendos with the doling out of the coveted golden statuettes. But if you need your awards-show fix before then, SAG-AFTRA has you covered. This evening, the actors’ union will present the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honors the best and brightest screen acting talent in the movies and on TV.

Movie nominees this year include some familiar awards-circuit faces, including the casts of A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians. You can find the full list of nominees here. Will & Grace star Megan Mullally hosts.

The SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The broadcast begins tonight (Sunday, January 27) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A red carpet show presented by People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. That will stream live for free on sagawards.org.

For cord-cutters looking to stream the SAG Awards telecast on their smart TVs, computers, or phones, you’ll need access to TNT or TBS—both of which are owned by Turner. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream the show live on the TNT website or the TBS website.

If you don’t have login credentials, you can access Turner-owned networks through a number of standalone streaming services. The good news is, most of the major bundled services have them. (Check your zip code first before signing up.) I’ve rounded up your best options below: