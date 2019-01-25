Watch the video of Roger Stone being arrested by the FBI

Unpaid FBI agents volunteered to knock on Stone’s door in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after he was indicted by a federal grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. The agents arrested him on Friday on charges of obstruction, giving false statements, and witness tampering in relation to the ongoing Russia investigation. He is also accused of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election. He is expected to appear in court later today.

According to the indictment, between June and July of 2016, Stone told “senior Trump campaign officials” about the stolen emails in WikiLeaks’ possession that could be damaging to Hillary Clinton. On July 22, WikiLeaks released its first batch of Democratic emails.

CNN grabbed some video footage of the FBI arresting Stone, showing a group of agents approaching his home, and, after knocking, one agent says, “FBI. Open the door,” before adding, “FBI. Warrant.” It’s like a bonus episode of Justified!

We embedded the video below.