How to reframe your thinking about the worst parts of your job

Even people who absolutely love their jobs still have aspects of the work that they can’t stand. It might be an annoying task that has to be done frequently, like turning in receipts to get reimbursed for expenses. It might be something more significant, like dealing with a client who talks for a long time without saying much.

There is a temptation to magnify the discomfort of these tasks. It creates something that is easy to whine about with your colleagues.

But there are several reasons not to focus on the things you have to do at work that you hate.

When you think negatively about something, it highlights the negative over the positive in general. Feeling bad about one task in your job can actually make you feel bad about your job altogether, which really saps your motivation.

The negative tasks of your job also focus your attention on the work you’re doing rather than on the mission of your organization. Lots of research on job satisfaction makes clear that the people who love their jobs are the ones who see how their work serves a bigger purpose. That requires seeing the forest for the trees.

Eventually, the tasks you decide you hate turn into dread that you have to do them. Dread is an anticipatory emotion. You feel it even before the negative thing starts. As a result, you take a single task you hate and spread the negative feeling out over a longer period of time than is necessary.

That means you need to develop strategies to think differently about those aspects of your job that drive you crazy.