Casper debuts the Glow, a nightlight for grownups

I’m obsessed with sleep. I need slightly more than eight hours a night to be optimally productive next day. Anything less than seven and a half, and I turn into cranky monster. How do I know this?

Well, as a sleep nerd, my bedroom has slowly been overtaken by the latest sleep technology, all lab-engineered to help me understand my sleep patterns and sleep better. I have a tracker under my mattress that records my REM sleep and heart rate, and uses AI to recommend ways to improve my sleep. I have a “sound blanket” machine that drowns out noise. I have pajamas woven with fibers that promise to improve blood flow and help my body regenerate while I sleep.

So when four-year-old sleep startup Casper announced it was debuting its very first technological device, I was surprised by how analog it felt. Today, it debuts the Casper Glow, a bedtime light designed to sync with your body’s circadian rhythm, and start your process of falling asleep. While you need to plug it in, it is designed to feel much more like the kind of candlelight that people had in their bedrooms before the advent of electricity. “We were inspired by lanterns, and other premodern forms of light,” says Jeff Chapin, Casper’s chief product officer.

The Glow is an orb that sits on a charging base. (A single light costs $89, and a set of two costs $169.) You can hold the light in your hand to operate it. To turn it on, you flip it upside down, and to turn it off, you flip it again. Once it is lit, the orb will slowly begin to dim to signal to your body that it is time to sleep. During that process, if you want to dim or brighten the light, you can give it a little twist to the right or left. You can pair your Glow to a phone app to customize the baseline settings, from brightness to the length of time it takes to dim. But after setting it up, you don’t need to use the app, and can control it with just your hands.

Over time, this physical interaction with the light is supposed to feel intuitive. If you need to go to the bathroom at night, for instance, you can pick up an orb and use it as a guiding light, so that you don’t need to switch on lights that risk waking you (and your family) up. “Light plays an important role in signaling to your brain that you need to sleep or wake up,” Chapin says. “The Glow allows you to have a bit more control over the amount of light you are exposed to throughout the night.”

The idea behind it is to help you establish a sleep ritual every night before bed, says Neil Parikh, Casper’s chief operating officer. At bedtime, you can switch off all the other lights in your room, and crucially, switch off your electronic devices. You might read or meditate for a few minutes, or chat with your partner. Then, over the course of however long you choose–from 15 minutes to an hour and a half–the lights in the room slowly dim.