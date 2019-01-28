Managers, do these things to set your employees (and your team) up for success

We might be facing a world where we have to work alongside robots, but managerial skills are as critical as ever. According to the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) Public Policy Advisory Group , many companies report a skills gap in their organization–with the most significant being in communication, critical thinking, and managerial and supervisory skills.

But a recent Monday.com survey indicates that many employees don’t have an accurate understanding of how they spend their time. Half of the employees surveyed reported going nearly an entire week without discussing projects with a manager.

Employee uncertainty about how to spend the workday derives from one simple thing: managerial laziness. If employees don’t know what they’re supposed to do, how they’re performing, or where their skills can deliver the most value, it’s a failure of management and lost opportunity that companies can’t afford to miss.

Being a manager is difficult, especially if you are leading a mix of in-house and remote workers. Here are three ways managers can improve their skill-sets to empower their employees to succeed.

Set well-defined expectations, and give evaluations by using clear metrics

The key to helping employees understand how well they’re working, what they’re working on, and why they’re working on it is tied to how you structure their jobs in the first place. Employees thrive when they can refer to objective metrics. Metrics help employees feel productive because they know when they’re doing something right.

Make clear what needs to get done. Don’t tell people what you expect them to do, but what you need them to deliver. You can’t reward people for hard work alone; it has to be about performance. Not everyone has the same working style, and you shouldn’t expect them to. When you set results, you give your employees the freedom to deliver in a way that works best for them. The more precise and measurable you can be, the better.

Encourage and institute open lines of communication

To have engaged employees, managers need to create a culture that values feedback, whether it’s upward and/or downward. Yes, you need to give your team constructive feedback when they need to improve. But they should feel free (and comfortable) to do the same with you.