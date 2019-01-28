Fast Company is accepting applications for Best Workplaces for Innovators

Today we at Fast Company are excited to announce the launch of an ambitious new annual company ranking– Best Workplaces for Innovators . Our goal is to identify and celebrate companies that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.

To compile this ranking, the editors of Fast Company are collaborating with Accenture, a global leader in the assessment and implementation of innovative business practices. Accenture serves as an objective third party, bringing decades of research and expertise on relevant topics, from corporate innovation to workplace inclusion. Together we have devised a series of questions and metrics and developed a rigorous, data-based methodology to evaluate the role innovation plays in a particular company’s operations.

“Companies recognize that they need to encourage innovation in order to attract and retain talent,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta. “We’re looking to identify the companies that can demonstrate they have the infrastructure and culture needed to stoke innovation across all levels of their organization.”

Every company that applies will be evaluated by Fast Company’s editorial staff, and finalists will be presented to an elite panel of judges–leading entrepreneurs, executives, technologists, and academics. Companies selected as Best Workplaces for Innovators will appear in the September 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany.com.

For more than a decade, Fast Company has been recognizing outstanding achievement with three different awards programs. Our Most Innovative Companies list celebrates organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society through paradigm-shifting products, insights, or services. Innovation by Design focuses on individuals and firms that are addressing some of the world’s most intractable challenges through design solutions. And World Changing Ideas highlights emerging initiatives that aim to enhance life for all of us.

“With Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will be recognizing companies that have established a proven track record as incubators of innovation, encouraging employees from top to bottom to discover, explore, and invent,” Mehta says.

Any organization that can demonstrate a serious and sustained commitment to building a culture of innovation that yields tangible results is eligible to apply–public, private, or nonprofit. For more information or to apply, visit fastcompany.com/apply/bwi.