These 6 phrases give hiring managers the eye-roll

When it comes to job interviews, first impressions are everything. You probably know to avoid certain faux pas–like being late, or saying something mean to the receptionist. But you also need to stay away from giving clichéd answers that will discourage your interviewer from advancing you to the next stage.

As a hiring manager (and the founder and CEO a staffing firm), here are some of the most common ones I hear:

“I’m an overachiever”

I’m a big believer in word choice and semantics–people meaning what they say, and saying what they mean. When I hear this, I believe you are an underachiever, or you’re a decent worker, but not a superstar.

Here’s what I mean: Being labeled an overachiever means that people underestimated you. If you overachieve, that means you did more than people thought you could. To me, this raises the question, why did they believe that you were limited in your abilities?

“I give 150 percent”

Whenever I hear this phrase, I always say, “I think you need to recalibrate.” I can only give you 100 percent. I can’t give you 150 percent of me, because there isn’t one and a half times of me. When you say something like this (especially without any specific examples to back it up), it makes you sound disingenuous, and you’ll probably end up over-promising, and under-delivering. This is not something that hiring managers want.

“I really love this company”

Really? Tell me, what do you know about the company? Is it more than the small bit you reviewed online? Any interviewer will assume you applied for the job because you like the company, so you don’t need to state the obvious. But you should know much as you can know without actually working there, which requires you to look beyond the company website. You need to understand what you can bring to the company, and how that ties it on their mission and overall objective.

Ask questions about why the people working there think it’s a great place. Find out where they believe the company can improve. Most importantly, think and ask questions to help you form opinions, not just for the sake of asking questions. As a hiring manager, I want you to tell me that you’ve done the research and talked to people because that’s the only way for you to understand what we’re building and creating.