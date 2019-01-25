Michael C. Hall explains why the #$%* he’s starring in Skittles’ Super Bowl Broadway musical

Celebrities are often enlisted to boost a brand’s profile during the Super Bowl. After all, it’s the one day all year when people aren’t actively eye-rolling, avoiding, silently seething, or openly dry heaving at the prospect of sitting through a TV commercial. Long-time Dexter star Michael C. Hall is using the occasion this year to appear in his first ad of any kind, and it just happens to be Skittles’ most ambitious act of major event advertising yet.

Which is saying a lot coming from a brand that made a Super Bowl ad last year for just one person.

For 2019’s Super Bowl 53, Skittles is playing with the format even more and producing a full-on Broadway show.

It’s not Hall’s first time on Broadway–he’s starred in The Realistic Joneses (2014), and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2014)–but it’s definitely his first candy and advertising-themed production. Fast Company caught up with Hall to find out why he decided to Broadway the rainbow, his favorite Super Bowl ad ever, and more.

Fast Company: I’ll start with the central question of the Skittles Super Bowl ad teaser. What made you want to do this?

Michael C. Hall: I think it was the same thing that inspires other things I do, to be honest. There’s a combination of intrigue, excitement, and fear.

It was undeniably unique. Not just to me, but in the landscape of advertising in general. Certainly not just for America’s big game, but not in any context have I seen a performed Broadway musical ad. But I also was excited about the people I knew I’d be collaborating with. I’ve worked with Will Eno, the writer for the past several years. I’ve done his plays and a couple of readings of his, and when I heard the music, it’s sort of an invitation to not take yourself too seriously. Obviously Skittles doesn’t take themselves too seriously, and makes fun of themselves, makes fun of brand advertising, makes fun of the society in which we live in referencing all of those things.