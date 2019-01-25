Whole Foods spinach recall: 55 products to avoid due to salmonella fears

As the U.S. government shutdown drags on and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still short on inspectors (causing some food to go out without inspection, apparently ), our new favorite food safety news source FoodSafetyNews.com reports that Long Island, New York-based Satur Farms has recalled two lots of baby spinach and one lot of mesclun because they might have salmonella.

In a recall notice posted on the FDA’s site, the company states that testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets (aka, not the understaffed FDA) found salmonella in lot numbers 18494 and 18513 of baby spinach and lot number 18520 of mesclun. The products have been yanked from the shelves, but if you happened to pick up spinach or mesclun in their little plastic clamshells, look before you eat.

But wait, there’s more: Satur Farms also sells to the food industry, including Whole Foods, which uses the leafy greens in its prepared foods and salad bar. Whole Foods is, undoubtedly, now crossing its fingers and hoping that no one is sickened by the affected products, which include a long list of salads, mustard-crusted salmon, Greek pizzas, sandwiches, vegetable focaccias, yam bowls, and wraps.

Here’s the full list:

Chicken Florentine Panini

Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad

Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap

Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon

Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens

Roasted Vegetables Panini

Salad Spring Berry Power

Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich

Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC

Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC

Tofu Shawarma Wrap

Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)

Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich

Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC

Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl

Bistro Pasta Salad

Breakfast Sandwich Platter

Chicken Enchiladas Dinner

Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito

Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl

Egg White & Spinach Breakfast

Egg White Burrito

Eggplant Rolantini

Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich

Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews

I Yam What I Yam Bowl

Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad

Large Goat Cheese Green Salad

Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad

Maple Glazed Acorn Squash

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries

Mustard Crusted Salmon

My Big Fat Greek Pizza

Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl

Pizza Il Mediterraneo

Salad Golden Beets Tangerine

Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca

Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie

Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced

Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club

Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta

Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad

Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich

Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl

The above products were sold across Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but if you bought one of these products, check the recall notice to see which state was affected. Consumers can return the baby spinach or mesclun to the store of purchase for a full refund.