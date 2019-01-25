Whole Foods spinach recall: 55 products to avoid due to salmonella fears

As the U.S. government shutdown drags on and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still short on inspectors (causing some food to go out without inspection, apparently), our new favorite food safety news source FoodSafetyNews.com reports that Long Island, New York-based Satur Farms has recalled two lots of baby spinach and one lot of mesclun because they might have salmonella.
In a recall notice posted on the FDA’s site, the company states that testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets (aka, not the understaffed FDA) found salmonella in lot numbers 18494 and 18513 of baby spinach and lot number 18520 of mesclun. The products have been yanked from the shelves, but if you happened to pick up spinach or mesclun in their little plastic clamshells, look before you eat.
But wait, there’s more: Satur Farms also sells to the food industry, including Whole Foods, which uses the leafy greens in its prepared foods and salad bar. Whole Foods is, undoubtedly, now crossing its fingers and hoping that no one is sickened by the affected products, which include a long list of salads, mustard-crusted salmon, Greek pizzas, sandwiches, vegetable focaccias, yam bowls, and wraps.
Here’s the full list:
- Chicken Florentine Panini
- Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
- Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
- Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
- Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
- Roasted Vegetables Panini
- Salad Spring Berry Power
- Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
- Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
- Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
- Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
- Tofu Shawarma Wrap
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
- Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
- Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
- Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
- New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
- Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
- Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
- Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
- Bistro Pasta Salad
- Breakfast Sandwich Platter
- Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
- Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
- Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
- Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
- Egg White Burrito
- Eggplant Rolantini
- Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
- Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
- I Yam What I Yam Bowl
- Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
- Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
- Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
- Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
- Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
- Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
- Mustard Crusted Salmon
- My Big Fat Greek Pizza
- Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
- Pizza Il Mediterraneo
- Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
- Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
- Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
- Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
- Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
- Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
- Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
- Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
- Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
- Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
- Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
- Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
- Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
- Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
The above products were sold across Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but if you bought one of these products, check the recall notice to see which state was affected. Consumers can return the baby spinach or mesclun to the store of purchase for a full refund.