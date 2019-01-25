How to simplify your hiring process without compromising on quality

Depending on how many positions you have to fill in a year, a significant amount of your time can be taken up with the hiring process . That is… unless you automate certain tasks! Automation is a recruiter’s best friend if used wisely.

Why automate hiring tasks?

Software that lets you work more efficiently through automation can be found in every aspect of running a business these days. For recruiters, automating certain functions can ensure consistency in the hiring process for each and every new job candidate and employee, which also eliminates unnecessary work for you.

Hiring isn’t always a speedy process, but automation can streamline hiring and get new employees trained and up and running faster.

When you automate these tasks, you free yourself up to work on other responsibilities that require a personal touch.

Maximize your job postings

Rather than rely on a new position being listed only on your website, thus limiting the applicants who see it, post it to job boards. You can view applications and track the status of candidates as they move through the hiring process in one easy place. The more people see your job, the more qualified candidates you have to consider for the role.

Keep a pipeline of talent

One mistake some hiring managers make is thinking in the short-term. They collect applications, choose the best candidate, then toss the stack. But using contact management software lets you create a database of the qualified candidates you weren’t able to hire in the event that, down the road, a position that’s a better fit opens up.

Once you receive an application, create an entry in your CMS, then send that database announcements for new positions since you’ve already filtered through them and know they will make your short list.