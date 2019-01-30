What Solange taught Roy Wood Jr. about performing standup comedy

Roy Wood Jr. wants you to know that he’s earned the right to sting you.

Wood has spent more than two decades in comedy, starting out in radio with prank calls and working his way up to being a correspondent for The Daily Show and delivering his most recent Comedy Central special, No One Loves You. As socially and politically charged as his comedy is now, Wood wasn’t always willing take on controversial issues earlier in his career as an up-and-coming black comic performing in smaller, southern cities.

“If you’re performing in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, do you really want to go on stage and go on this long ramble trying to explain why black people aren’t patriotic?” Wood says in the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation. “You’re constantly balancing trying to put food on the table versus true artistic expression. So when you finally get to a place creatively and fiscally where you don’t care no more, you can go, ‘Kiss my ass–this is what I’m saying.'”

That said, Wood is careful not to make his style of comedy just an angry tirade.

“How do I sting you, then soothe you?” is the approach he says he’s been taking in this phase of his career. However, even though he’s never felt more free in the creative sense, Wood admits he’s not quite where he wants to be with the performative aspect of his comedy. For Wood, how he’s saying something is just as important as what he’s saying.

In this episode of Creative Conversation, Wood explains what Solange (of all people) taught him about performing standup, and how he’s challenging himself to find new angles into a joke–even if they don’t land. Read highlights of the conversation and listen to the full episode below.