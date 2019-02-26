What does a “smart city” look like?

Big data and predictive analytics are making it possible for cities to move swiftly into the future. Martin O’Malley, former Governor of Maryland, is a leading advocate for these so-called “smart cities.” In this video, he discusses how technology is leading us into the third industrial revolution. The goal: To make our cities safer, cleaner and healthier—and better places for kids to grow up and businesses to expand.
