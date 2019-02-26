advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Created For and Commissioned By: GRANT THORNTON
  • Grant Thornton

What does a “smart city” look like?

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Big data and predictive analytics are making it possible for cities to move swiftly into the future. Martin O’Malley, former Governor of Maryland, is a leading advocate for these so-called “smart cities.” In this video, he discusses how technology is leading us into the third industrial revolution. The goal: To make our cities safer, cleaner and healthier—and better places for kids to grow up and businesses to expand.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life