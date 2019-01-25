Ikea’s new Marie Kondo ad will spark joy, we promise

It looks like Ikea is having some fun with best-selling author and Netflix star Marie Kondo.

The lifestyle guru is known for advising people to embrace a simple life lesson–to surround yourself with things that “spark joy,” and to ruthlessly donate or toss the things that don’t (after thanking them, of course). This guidance is a salve for a time in which we all own too much stuff, and it’s exactly what someone needs to hear to ditch that 15-year-old shirt that never fit right anyway.

Now, a new ad from Ikea turns Kondo’s philosophy into the punchline for a witty ad.

IKEA has mess appeal. Decluttering? We've got just what you need to go from mess to less. Posted by IKEA on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The first frame reads “If it brings you joy…” and shares a set of six “Skubb” boxes for displaying knicknacks. (Kondo loooooves little boxes.) The second frame reads “If it doesn’t,” and promotes a $20 Knodd trash can. Both items are presented in white, of course. It’s a deft ad at a time when Kondo’s Netflix series is spurring more people to upend their homes. But let’s be honest: You’ll probably throw both options away at some point.