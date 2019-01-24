Now hear this! Sonos might be making headphones

Sonos is reportedly expanding beyond speakers and soundbars with plans to make its own headphones. Bloomberg reports that the company hopes to distinguish itself through its reputation for audio quality and support for multiple voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The headphones are reportedly in early development, and could launch next year in the $300 range.

The high-end wireless headphone market is quickly becoming a crowded field. Dolby launched a $600 pair–its first consumer product–last month, as did Microsoft with its $350 Surface Headphones. Jabra is also branching out from its popular wireless earbuds with a set of $300 noise-canceling headphones, due out in April. They’ll all have to compete with mainstays like Bose, Apple’s Beats brand, and Sony. (Apple is reportedly working on some non-Beats over-ear headphones as well.)

All of which is to say that Sonos could need more than just brand appeal to succeed. Still, if the company can somehow tie the headphone listening experience to its speakers–for instance, by handing off from the latter to the former when leaving the house–that might be a start.

A Sonos rep said the company doesn’t comment on future product plans.