Under Armour is going to space (for real this time) with Virgin Galactic

Back in 2015, Ridley Scott was preparing to release his newest film The Martian, based on the book by Andy Weir, which follows an ill-fated mission to Mars. The mission is part of a fictional American initiative for scientific exploration in space called the Ares Program. Because the film takes place in a world much like our own, of course the Ares Program has official brand partners like . . . Under Armour. Astronauts need athletic gear to get in space shape, right? So the brand expertly dived into this alternate reality , creating an ad promoting the partnership as if the mission of Mark Watney and his crew was real.

Now, just more than three years later, Under Armour has announced that it’ll be going to space for really, really real, this time as the apparel partner of Virgin Galactic. Under Armour says it will be creating a new generation of space apparel and footwear, plus an astronaut performance program, for Virgin’s commercial space flight program. That includes spacesuits for passengers and pilots, as well as uniforms for Virgin’s Spaceport America facility in New Mexico.

To completely blaspheme Oscar Wilde, “Life imitates advertising far more than advertising imitates life.”