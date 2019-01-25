One of the world’s most beautiful museums just opened in Switzerland

A gorgeous new museum has opened inside a 12th-century monastery and cave that burrows deep in the natural rock of the eastern Swiss Alps. The Muzeum Susch , as it’s called, could nearly pass for a super-villain base.

The owner and founder of this art wonderland is Grażyna Kulczyk, a collector and one of the richest women in Poland. Kulczyk has always been obsessed with art, collecting paintings mostly from female artists since the 1970s, during her college years. At the new museum, she aims to show the work of women and “all artists whose work—perhaps for political, social, or economic reasons—has not received appropriate recognition,” she says in Artnet.

Kulczyk tapped architects Chasper Schmidlin and Lukas Voellmy to design a museum in the 200-person village of Susch. The project required renovating the monastery–a network of buildings that once included everything from a vicarage to a brewery–and blasting out 9,000 tons of mountain rock to create various gallery spaces. Some of the galleries look like grottos, others look like the traditional white-walled designs you find in Chelsea. Exquisite craftsmanship and unique materials, such as local larch trees used as floorboards, abound.

The opening show, A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women, is on view until June 30. Come for the art, stay for the architecture.