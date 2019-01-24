Brokenhearted about Sweethearts? Try these 6 Valentine alternatives

If you prefer expressing your emotions with colored chalk emblazoned with odd yet endearing phrases, too bad. For the first time in 153 years, Sweethearts Candy Hearts will not be available for Valentine’s Day foibles, despite being the candy that none other than Candystore.com called the most popular candy for the holiday in 2018.

In case you haven’t been following candy news particularly closely, Necco, the company that is responsible for Necco wafers and Sweethearts, abruptly closed in 2018. Round Hill Investments bought Necco in an auction, CNBC reports, and sold the Necco wafer brand and Sweethearts to Spangler Candy Company, aka the home of Dum Dum lollipops. In a series of events that must be driving the boardroom at Spangler bananas, the company reportedly didn’t have enough lead time to start making the 8 billion conversation hearts it would need to properly celebrate Valentine’s Day 2019.

The candies will reportedly be back on shelves in time for VD 2020, but since the world may not exist by then, here are a few other options aside from sating your Pica-fueled urges and eating actual chalk:

Or just write I love you on a bunch of Biscoff and give the people what they want.