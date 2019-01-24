Apple’s finger controllers are a glimpse at mixed reality’s future

Apple’s forte has always been its mastery of the user interface on devices from PCs to phones to smartwatches. Its engineers are now looking past the phone touchscreen toward mixed reality, where the company’s next great UX will very likely be built. A recent patent application gives some tantalizing clues as to how Apple’s people are thinking about aspects of that challenge. It describes a wearable system that senses the movements of your fingers to control digital content in a mixed reality space.

For the past few years, Apple has been laying the groundwork for its mixed-reality work. In 2017 the company released its ARKit framework, which has helped developers build thousands of augmented-reality apps. But the ARKit apps of today must be experienced through the display of an iPhone or iPad, which is a bit clunky. Relatively soon, however, this view will move to a device we wear over our eyes. Apple will not want to sell a bulky headset, so it will likely wait until it’s possible to fit all the needed components into a relatively normal-looking pair of glasses.

The devices and methods for controlling and navigating mixed reality are also still a little clunky, but evolving. The leading devices in the mixed reality space–like Microsoft’s Hololens and Magic Leap’s Magic Leap One Creator Edition–allow you to use hand gestures for navigation and control. But the depth cameras and sensors needed for the tracking require space, and therefore make for a bulkier headset. One way of reducing the size of the headset is to move the hand-motion sensors to some other spot on the body.

Apple’s patent, called “Finger-mounted Device with Sensors and Haptics,” describes a system of small sensor-laden pieces that fit around the finger just above the fingernail or thumbnail.

Each finger wearable is outfitted with a number of sensor types. Optical sensors, for one, measure the movements of the fingertips. Accelerometers help measure motion. This enables a number of touchless gestures for navigation and control, including “taps, force input, persistent touch input, air gestures, and/or other user input,” the patent says.

The wearables leave the fingertips exposed, and contain sensors that detect the “press” or “roll” of the fingertip on a surface, which could be used for additional input types: “[the finger-mounted device] may allow a user to supply joystick-type input using only lateral movement of the user’s fingertips, may gather force sensor measurements (user finger press force measurements) that are used in controlling other equipment…” the patent reads.

The wearable pieces can respond to the user’s touches or gestures via built-in haptic feedback units. For example: “A finger-mounted device may be used to control a virtual reality or augmented reality system [or] may provide a user with the sensation of interacting on a physical keyboard when the user is making finger taps on a table surface (e.g., a virtual keyboard surface that is being displayed in alignment with the table surface using a head-mounted display)…” says the patent.