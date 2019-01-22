A pair of drones disrupted flights to Newark Airport

A ground stop was ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to drone activity at a nearby airport, the Federal Aviation Agency said Tuesday evening.

Two drones were seen about 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, New Jersey, an aviation official told ABC News. FAA rules prohibit small drones flying above 400 feet and closer than 5 miles to airports and other sensitive areas.

While outgoing flights resumed at Newark, some flights were held at their points of departure in order to slow the pace of incoming traffic, according to the FAA. Newark is one of the New York City-Philadelphia area’s four major airports.

The airport said on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. ET that normal operations “have resumed.”

Normal #EWR operations have resumed after arrivals were briefly held by the FAA due to reports of drone activity north of the airport earlier this evening. We’re coordinating with the FAA & fully supporting all federal law enforcement authorities as they investigate this incident — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) January 23, 2019

The episode echoes an incident last month, when reports of drones near Gatwick Airport shut down the 2nd busiest airport in the U.K, disrupting over 1,000 flights. Earlier this month, London’s Heathrow airport had to suspend flights after drone sightings there.

On Twitter, passengers flying to Newark complained of delays.