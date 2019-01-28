How rebels can thrive in a world that doesn’t always reward them

When most people think of a “rebel,” they think of a troublemaker–someone who doesn’t like to follow instructions and causes inconvenient disruptions.

But that’s not an accurate reflection–rebels challenge the status quo, often by questioning what many people consider to be the “natural” order of things. Sure, some rebels might manifest that by acting out–but today, many rebels are actively figuring out how to use their tendencies for the better.

How rebels can add value

Rebel leaders might cause initial fear and discomfort, but they create a sense of excitement and a vision that people can get behind. Employees who rebel create the friction required to test new ideas and alternative ways of doing things that lead to better solutions. Rebel leaders find innovative ways for institutions to stay relevant in a constantly changing world.

Jay Shetty is a prime example of someone who rebelled against society’s expectations and redefined success on his terms. He grew up as the stereotypical rebel–getting suspended on three separate occasions in high school for starting fights, and was eventually asked to leave the school. His parents and two teachers encouraged him to continue to study and shape up, and ultimately, Shetty was able to figure out how to channel his rebellious nature to instill positive change. Today, Shetty runs a content production agency that works with some of the world’s biggest brands and influencers.

As a rebel, it can feel challenging to get ahead in an environment that seems to reward conformity. But if you channel your energy in the right way, you can achieve amazing results. Here are the three steps that Shetty recommends:

Ask yourself “Am I living the life I want to live?”

According to Shetty, reflection is the first step to adopting (and embracing) the rebel mindset. Ask yourself, “Am I living the life I want to live? Is this the best life I can live? Could there be more to life?”

Steve Jobs used to look in the mirror every few days and ask himself, “Is this the life that I want to live? Am I waking up and doing what I love every day? Am I waking up and doing what I want?” And he said, “If I wasn’t for three days, I knew I had to change.”